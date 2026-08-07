Bright Matsiwe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Bright Matsiwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|10
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|235
|143
|Balls Faced
|482
|167
|Avg
|26.11
|20.42
|SR
|48.75
|85.62
|Fours
|36
|21
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|89
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0