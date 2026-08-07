Bright Matsiwe

Bright Matsiwe

wicket keeper

Full name:Bright Matsiwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches67
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches67
Innings107
Not outs10
Runs235143
Balls Faced482167
Avg26.1120.42
SR48.7585.62
Fours3621
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest8964
Hundreds00

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