Chad Aiwati Soper
bowler
|Full name:
|Chad Aiwati Soper
|Nationality:
|Papua New Guinea
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|56
|23
|6
|70
|25
|Innings
|56
|22
|10
|70
|24
|Overs
|435.2
|68.1
|162.0
|526.2
|75.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|0
|50
|39
|0
|Runs
|1985
|441
|353
|2378
|490
|Wickets
|70
|26
|13
|84
|29
|Avg
|28.35
|16.96
|27.15
|28.3
|16.89
|SR
|37.31
|15.73
|74.76
|37.59
|15.55
|Eco
|4.55
|6.46
|2.17
|4.51
|6.51
|BB
|6
|3
|4
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|56
|23
|6
|70
|25
|Innings
|54
|13
|11
|62
|15
|Not outs
|16
|7
|3
|16
|9
|Runs
|751
|91
|210
|876
|107
|Balls Faced
|1315
|99
|577
|1550
|115
|Avg
|19.76
|15.16
|26.25
|19.04
|17.83
|SR
|57.11
|91.91
|36.39
|56.51
|93.04
|Fours
|35
|3
|20
|42
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|5
|0
|8
|5
|Highest
|46
|19
|60
|46
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0