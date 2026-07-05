Chad Aiwati Soper

Chad Aiwati Soper

bowler

Full name:Chad Aiwati Soper
Nationality:Papua New Guinea
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches562367025
Innings5622107024
Overs435.268.1162.0526.275.1
Balls-----
Maidens35050390
Runs19854413532378490
Wickets7026138429
Avg28.3516.9627.1528.316.89
SR37.3115.7374.7637.5915.55
Eco4.556.462.174.516.51
BB63463
4w10110
5w20030
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches562367025
Innings5413116215
Not outs1673169
Runs75191210876107
Balls Faced1315995771550115
Avg19.7615.1626.2519.0417.83
SR57.1191.9136.3956.5193.04
Fours35320424
Fifties00100
Sixies85085
Highest4619604619
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Patel, Dipak

Patel, Dipak

Toka, Gaudi

Toka, Gaudi

Siaka, Lega

Siaka, Lega

Vanua, Norman

Vanua, Norman

Pala Ura, Tony

Pala Ura, Tony

Kariko, John

Kariko, John

Charlie, Michael

Charlie, Michael

Kamea, Semo

Kamea, Semo

Vare, Hila George Vaieke

Vare, Hila George Vaieke

Hekure, Riley

Hekure, Riley