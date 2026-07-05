Dipak Narshibhai Patel

Dipak Narshibhai Patel

bowler

Full name:Dipak Narshibhai Patel
Nationality:Papua New Guinea

Teams

2023 Teams

Papua New Guinea

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches3775358347
Innings5369461266
Overs1099.0541.57961.12026.2
Balls----
Maidens253302084154
Runs31542261217378248
Wickets7545654250
Avg42.0550.2433.2332.99
SR87.9272.2473.0348.63
Eco2.864.172.734.07
BB83105
4w30344
5w30271
10w0020

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches3775358347
Innings6663558316
Not outs8105128
Runs1200623151885567
Balls Faced282886800
Avg20.6811.7529.9519.32
SR42.4371.7700
Fours1193700
Fifties516617
Sixies8700
Highest9971204125
Hundreds00261

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