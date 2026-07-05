Dipak Narshibhai Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Dipak Narshibhai Patel
|Nationality:
|Papua New Guinea
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|75
|358
|347
|Innings
|53
|69
|461
|266
|Overs
|1099.0
|541.5
|7961.1
|2026.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|253
|30
|2084
|154
|Runs
|3154
|2261
|21737
|8248
|Wickets
|75
|45
|654
|250
|Avg
|42.05
|50.24
|33.23
|32.99
|SR
|87.92
|72.24
|73.03
|48.63
|Eco
|2.86
|4.17
|2.73
|4.07
|BB
|8
|3
|10
|5
|4w
|3
|0
|34
|4
|5w
|3
|0
|27
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|75
|358
|347
|Innings
|66
|63
|558
|316
|Not outs
|8
|10
|51
|28
|Runs
|1200
|623
|15188
|5567
|Balls Faced
|2828
|868
|0
|0
|Avg
|20.68
|11.75
|29.95
|19.32
|SR
|42.43
|71.77
|0
|0
|Fours
|119
|37
|0
|0
|Fifties
|5
|1
|66
|17
|Sixies
|8
|7
|0
|0
|Highest
|99
|71
|204
|125
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|26
|1