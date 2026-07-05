Chaloemwong Chatphaisan

Chaloemwong Chatphaisan

batsman

Full name:Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings2727
Overs3.013.33.013.3
Balls----
Maidens0101
Runs15711571
Wickets0505
Avg014.2014.2
SR016.2016.2
Eco55.2555.25
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings412412
Not outs0101
Runs20882088
Balls Faced3110931109
Avg5858
SR64.5180.7364.5180.73
Fours2525
Fifties0000
Sixies1111
Highest918918
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Yadav, Akshay

Yadav, Akshay

Nuntarch, Narawit

Nuntarch, Narawit

Coetzee, Jandre

Coetzee, Jandre

Namchaikul, Khanitson

Namchaikul, Khanitson

Maliwan, Sarawut

Maliwan, Sarawut

Liangwichian, Chiraphong

Liangwichian, Chiraphong

Desungnoen, Sorawat

Desungnoen, Sorawat

Pengkumta, Chanchai

Pengkumta, Chanchai

Senamontree, Nopphon

Senamontree, Nopphon

Kalasi, Anucha

Kalasi, Anucha