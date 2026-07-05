Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
batsman
|Full name:
|Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Overs
|3.0
|13.3
|3.0
|13.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|15
|71
|15
|71
|Wickets
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|14.2
|0
|14.2
|SR
|0
|16.2
|0
|16.2
|Eco
|5
|5.25
|5
|5.25
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|4
|12
|4
|12
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|20
|88
|20
|88
|Balls Faced
|31
|109
|31
|109
|Avg
|5
|8
|5
|8
|SR
|64.51
|80.73
|64.51
|80.73
|Fours
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|9
|18
|9
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0