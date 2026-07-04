Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|109
|36
|111
|248
|101
|Innings
|4
|59
|22
|111
|130
|59
|Overs
|41.0
|279.5
|53.5
|1125.1
|639.0
|153.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|12
|0
|205
|34
|0
|Runs
|162
|1631
|455
|3842
|3360
|1351
|Wickets
|1
|35
|14
|124
|92
|44
|Avg
|162
|46.6
|32.5
|30.98
|36.52
|30.7
|SR
|246
|47.97
|23.07
|54.44
|41.67
|20.95
|Eco
|3.95
|5.82
|8.45
|3.41
|5.25
|8.79
|BB
|1
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|109
|36
|111
|248
|101
|Innings
|10
|109
|35
|203
|245
|99
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|5
|12
|6
|Runs
|175
|2474
|667
|5474
|6171
|2308
|Balls Faced
|450
|3913
|609
|0
|0
|2023
|Avg
|17.5
|23.12
|19.05
|27.64
|26.48
|24.81
|SR
|38.88
|63.22
|109.52
|0
|0
|114.08
|Fours
|25
|238
|78
|0
|0
|229
|Fifties
|1
|16
|5
|28
|38
|16
|Sixies
|0
|14
|13
|0
|0
|62
|Highest
|60
|99
|67
|149
|155
|86
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|0