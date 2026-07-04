Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha

Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha

all rounder

Full name:Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches510936111248101
Innings4592211113059
Overs41.0279.553.51125.1639.0153.4
Balls------
Maidens4120205340
Runs1621631455384233601351
Wickets135141249244
Avg16246.632.530.9836.5230.7
SR24647.9723.0754.4441.6720.95
Eco3.955.828.453.415.258.79
BB143744
4w010311
5w000200
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches510936111248101
Innings101093520324599
Not outs0205126
Runs1752474667547461712308
Balls Faced4503913609002023
Avg17.523.1219.0527.6426.4824.81
SR38.8863.22109.5200114.08
Fours252387800229
Fifties1165283816
Sixies014130062
Highest60996714915586
Hundreds000740

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