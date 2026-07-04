Chandrapaul Hemraj
batsman
|Full name:
|Chandrapaul Hemraj
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|37
|40
|46
|Innings
|1
|10
|23
|24
|Overs
|1.1
|35.4
|112.0
|38.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|5
|4
|1
|Runs
|9
|91
|516
|269
|Wickets
|0
|2
|14
|11
|Avg
|0
|45.5
|36.85
|24.45
|SR
|0
|107
|48
|20.81
|Eco
|7.71
|2.55
|4.6
|7.04
|BB
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|37
|40
|46
|Innings
|6
|68
|40
|45
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Runs
|82
|1869
|1068
|900
|Balls Faced
|98
|0
|1178
|764
|Avg
|13.66
|28.75
|27.38
|20.45
|SR
|83.67
|0
|90.66
|117.8
|Fours
|13
|0
|118
|84
|Fifties
|0
|13
|3
|2
|Sixies
|2
|0
|40
|43
|Highest
|32
|144
|103
|105
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|2
|1