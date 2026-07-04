Chandrapaul Hemraj

Chandrapaul Hemraj

batsman

Full name:Chandrapaul Hemraj
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches6374046
Innings1102324
Overs1.135.4112.038.1
Balls----
Maidens0541
Runs991516269
Wickets021411
Avg045.536.8524.45
SR01074820.81
Eco7.712.554.67.04
BB0133
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches6374046
Innings6684045
Not outs0311
Runs8218691068900
Balls Faced9801178764
Avg13.6628.7527.3820.45
SR83.67090.66117.8
Fours13011884
Fifties01332
Sixies204043
Highest32144103105
Hundreds0121

Another Players

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Beaton, RR

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Foo, Jonathan

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Anderson, Kevlon

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