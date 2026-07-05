Tevin Adrian Imlach

Tevin Adrian Imlach

wicket keeper

Full name:Tevin Adrian Imlach
Nationality:Guyana

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1519
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1519
Innings2419
Not outs33
Runs557536
Balls Faced1259868
Avg26.5233.5
SR44.2461.75
Fours5829
Fifties33
Sixies46
Highest13675
Hundreds10

Another Players

Griffith, Trevon

Griffith, Trevon

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Beaton, RR

Beaton, RR

Shepherd, Romario

Shepherd, Romario

Carty, Keacy

Carty, Keacy

Seales, Jayden

Seales, Jayden

Motie, Gudakesh

Motie, Gudakesh

Bonner, Nkrumah

Bonner, Nkrumah