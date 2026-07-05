Tevin Adrian Imlach
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Tevin Adrian Imlach
|Nationality:
|Guyana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|19
|Innings
|24
|19
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|557
|536
|Balls Faced
|1259
|868
|Avg
|26.52
|33.5
|SR
|44.24
|61.75
|Fours
|58
|29
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|4
|6
|Highest
|136
|75
|Hundreds
|1
|0