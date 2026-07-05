Chaudhary Usman Akram

Chaudhary Usman Akram

bowler

Full name:Chaudhary Usman Akram
Nationality:Norway

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Norway U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs4646
Balls Faced6262
Avg2323
SR74.1974.19
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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