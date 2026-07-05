Christopher Britz

Christopher Britz

all rounder

Full name:Christopher Britz

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches612
Innings43
Overs22.013.3
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs7974
Wickets31
Avg26.3374
SR4481
Eco3.595.48
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches612
Innings611
Not outs01
Runs127316
Balls Faced363453
Avg21.1631.6
SR34.9869.75
Fours1627
Fifties12
Sixies04
Highest6094
Hundreds00

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