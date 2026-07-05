Christopher Britz
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christopher Britz
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|12
|Innings
|4
|3
|Overs
|22.0
|13.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|79
|74
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|26.33
|74
|SR
|44
|81
|Eco
|3.59
|5.48
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|12
|Innings
|6
|11
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|127
|316
|Balls Faced
|363
|453
|Avg
|21.16
|31.6
|SR
|34.98
|69.75
|Fours
|16
|27
|Fifties
|1
|2
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|60
|94
|Hundreds
|0
|0