Christopher David Nash
batsman
|Full name:
|Christopher David Nash
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|208
|129
|167
|Innings
|153
|63
|74
|Overs
|977.3
|267.1
|170.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|145
|3
|0
|Runs
|3309
|1477
|1222
|Wickets
|81
|45
|49
|Avg
|40.85
|32.82
|24.93
|SR
|72.4
|35.62
|20.85
|Eco
|3.38
|5.52
|7.17
|BB
|5
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|208
|129
|167
|Innings
|359
|120
|158
|Not outs
|20
|5
|21
|Runs
|12552
|3548
|3679
|Balls Faced
|21895
|4008
|2929
|Avg
|37.02
|30.85
|26.85
|SR
|57.32
|88.52
|125.6
|Fours
|1825
|406
|406
|Fifties
|68
|24
|23
|Sixies
|42
|38
|94
|Highest
|184
|124
|112
|Hundreds
|24
|2
|1