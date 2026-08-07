Christopher David Nash

Christopher David Nash

batsman

Full name:Christopher David Nash
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches208129167
Innings1536374
Overs977.3267.1170.2
Balls---
Maidens14530
Runs330914771222
Wickets814549
Avg40.8532.8224.93
SR72.435.6220.85
Eco3.385.527.17
BB544
4w211
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches208129167
Innings359120158
Not outs20521
Runs1255235483679
Balls Faced2189540082929
Avg37.0230.8526.85
SR57.3288.52125.6
Fours1825406406
Fifties682423
Sixies423894
Highest184124112
Hundreds2421

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