Finnley Hugh Allen

Finnley Hugh Allen

wicket keeper

Full name:Finnley Hugh Allen
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lancashire

New Zealand

Perth Scorchers

Quetta Gladiators

San Francisco Unicorns

Southern Brave

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2232175181
Innings00171
Overs003.027.01.0
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00151578
Wickets00110
Avg00151570
SR00181620
Eco0055.818
BB00110
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2232175181
Innings2132295081
Not outs00203
Runs58273952914212277
Balls Faced624464104713621321
Avg27.7123.0919.5928.4229.19
SR93.26159.2650.52104.33172.36
Fours786978166220
Fifties533917
Sixies1445350127
Highest9610166128101
Hundreds01011

Finnley Hugh Allen Schedule & Results