Finnley Hugh Allen
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Finnley Hugh Allen
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|32
|17
|51
|81
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|3.0
|27.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|15
|157
|8
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|15
|157
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|18
|162
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|5
|5.81
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|32
|17
|51
|81
|Innings
|21
|32
|29
|50
|81
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Runs
|582
|739
|529
|1421
|2277
|Balls Faced
|624
|464
|1047
|1362
|1321
|Avg
|27.71
|23.09
|19.59
|28.42
|29.19
|SR
|93.26
|159.26
|50.52
|104.33
|172.36
|Fours
|78
|69
|78
|166
|220
|Fifties
|5
|3
|3
|9
|17
|Sixies
|14
|45
|3
|50
|127
|Highest
|96
|101
|66
|128
|101
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1