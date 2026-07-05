Clayton John August

Clayton John August

bowler

Full name:Clayton John August
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches996323
Innings1686122
Overs2149.3427.252.1
Balls---
Maidens527330
Runs66832003377
Wickets272579
Avg24.5635.1441.88
SR47.4144.9834.77
Eco3.14.687.22
BB1332
4w1400
5w600
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches996323
Innings1203911
Not outs31168
Runs118729649
Balls Faced295443241
Avg13.3312.8616.33
SR40.1868.51119.51
Fours140153
Fifties200
Sixies431
Highest634425
Hundreds000

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