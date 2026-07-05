Clayton John August
bowler
|Full name:
|Clayton John August
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|99
|63
|23
|Innings
|168
|61
|22
|Overs
|2149.3
|427.2
|52.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|527
|33
|0
|Runs
|6683
|2003
|377
|Wickets
|272
|57
|9
|Avg
|24.56
|35.14
|41.88
|SR
|47.41
|44.98
|34.77
|Eco
|3.1
|4.68
|7.22
|BB
|13
|3
|2
|4w
|14
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|99
|63
|23
|Innings
|120
|39
|11
|Not outs
|31
|16
|8
|Runs
|1187
|296
|49
|Balls Faced
|2954
|432
|41
|Avg
|13.33
|12.86
|16.33
|SR
|40.18
|68.51
|119.51
|Fours
|140
|15
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|1
|Highest
|63
|44
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0