Cole Jeffery Briggs
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Cole Jeffery Briggs
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|13
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|13
|Innings
|16
|9
|13
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|269
|345
|193
|Balls Faced
|694
|390
|169
|Avg
|19.21
|38.33
|14.84
|SR
|38.76
|88.46
|114.2
|Fours
|41
|38
|16
|Fifties
|1
|2
|1
|Sixies
|0
|7
|9
|Highest
|51
|101
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0