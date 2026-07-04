Cole Jeffery Briggs

Cole Jeffery Briggs

wicket keeper

Full name:Cole Jeffery Briggs
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9913
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9913
Innings16913
Not outs200
Runs269345193
Balls Faced694390169
Avg19.2138.3314.84
SR38.7688.46114.2
Fours413816
Fifties121
Sixies079
Highest5110150
Hundreds010

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