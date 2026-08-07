Craig Cachopa

Craig Cachopa

wicket keeper

Full name:Craig Cachopa
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4788103
Innings201
Overs7.003.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs73020
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco10.4206.66
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4788103
Innings828590
Not outs3318
Runs275222111978
Balls Faced487825161497
Avg34.8326.9627.47
SR56.4187.87132.13
Fours404222146
Fifties16106
Sixies495785
Highest20312189
Hundreds530

Another Players

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Harjot, Harjot

Harjot, Harjot

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Horne, Benjamin James

Horne, Benjamin James

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Lister, Benjamin

Lister, Benjamin

Anderson, Corey

Anderson, Corey

Allen, Finn

Allen, Finn

Chapman, Mark

Chapman, Mark