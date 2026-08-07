Craig Cachopa
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Craig Cachopa
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|88
|103
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|73
|0
|20
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|10.42
|0
|6.66
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|88
|103
|Innings
|82
|85
|90
|Not outs
|3
|3
|18
|Runs
|2752
|2211
|1978
|Balls Faced
|4878
|2516
|1497
|Avg
|34.83
|26.96
|27.47
|SR
|56.41
|87.87
|132.13
|Fours
|404
|222
|146
|Fifties
|16
|10
|6
|Sixies
|49
|57
|85
|Highest
|203
|121
|89
|Hundreds
|5
|3
|0