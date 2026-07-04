Cunningham Ncube
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Cunningham Ncube
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|32
|4
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|43
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|14.33
|0
|SR
|0
|14
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.14
|0
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|32
|4
|Innings
|58
|30
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|953
|347
|13
|Balls Faced
|2416
|620
|12
|Avg
|16.71
|11.96
|6.5
|SR
|39.44
|55.96
|108.33
|Fours
|89
|20
|2
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|136
|65
|12
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0