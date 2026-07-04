Cunningham Ncube

Cunningham Ncube

wicket keeper

Full name:Cunningham Ncube
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches36324
Innings010
Overs07.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0430
Wickets030
Avg014.330
SR0140
Eco06.140
BB030
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches36324
Innings58303
Not outs111
Runs95334713
Balls Faced241662012
Avg16.7111.966.5
SR39.4455.96108.33
Fours89202
Fifties320
Sixies140
Highest1366512
Hundreds200

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