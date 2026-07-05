Dadayakkarage Ayesh Harshana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dadayakkarage Ayesh Harshana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|12
|8
|Innings
|4
|12
|5
|Overs
|88.1
|94.0
|9.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|8
|0
|Runs
|295
|345
|63
|Wickets
|3
|25
|4
|Avg
|98.33
|13.8
|15.75
|SR
|176.33
|22.56
|13.75
|Eco
|3.34
|3.67
|6.87
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|12
|8
|Innings
|6
|11
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|54
|142
|36
|Balls Faced
|70
|193
|54
|Avg
|9
|14.2
|6
|SR
|77.14
|73.57
|66.66
|Fours
|6
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|4
|2
|Highest
|24
|38
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0