Dadayakkarage Ayesh Harshana

Dadayakkarage Ayesh Harshana

all rounder

Full name:Dadayakkarage Ayesh Harshana
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Customs Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3128
Innings4125
Overs88.194.09.1
Balls---
Maidens1180
Runs29534563
Wickets3254
Avg98.3313.815.75
SR176.3322.5613.75
Eco3.343.676.87
BB242
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3128
Innings6116
Not outs010
Runs5414236
Balls Faced7019354
Avg914.26
SR77.1473.5766.66
Fours680
Fifties000
Sixies242
Highest243821
Hundreds000

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