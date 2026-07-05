Dhanushka Madushanka Ranasinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|Dhanushka Madushanka Ranasinghe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|15
|Innings
|18
|14
|15
|Overs
|156.2
|78.3
|42.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|3
|1
|Runs
|685
|383
|314
|Wickets
|19
|17
|12
|Avg
|36.05
|22.52
|26.16
|SR
|49.36
|27.7
|21.41
|Eco
|4.38
|4.87
|7.33
|BB
|10
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|15
|Innings
|11
|9
|11
|Not outs
|5
|3
|1
|Runs
|43
|31
|34
|Balls Faced
|113
|60
|56
|Avg
|7.16
|5.16
|3.4
|SR
|38.05
|51.66
|60.71
|Fours
|5
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|1
|Highest
|14
|16
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0