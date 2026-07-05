Dhanushka Madushanka Ranasinghe

Dhanushka Madushanka Ranasinghe

bowler

Full name:Dhanushka Madushanka Ranasinghe

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Customs Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101515
Innings181415
Overs156.278.342.5
Balls---
Maidens1531
Runs685383314
Wickets191712
Avg36.0522.5226.16
SR49.3627.721.41
Eco4.384.877.33
BB1033
4w000
5w100
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101515
Innings11911
Not outs531
Runs433134
Balls Faced1136056
Avg7.165.163.4
SR38.0551.6660.71
Fours534
Fifties000
Sixies221
Highest141614
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Attanayake, Lahiru

Attanayake, Lahiru

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Jalill, Minhaj

Jalill, Minhaj

Jayasekara, Harindu

Jayasekara, Harindu

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Manuranga, Sasitha

Manuranga, Sasitha

Sirisoma, Gayan

Sirisoma, Gayan