Dalubhle Mboyi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dalubhle Mboyi
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|5
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|2.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|3
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|97
|39
|Balls Faced
|164
|54
|Avg
|48.5
|9.75
|SR
|59.14
|72.22
|Fours
|14
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|68
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0