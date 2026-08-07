Dalubhle Mboyi

Dalubhle Mboyi

wicket keeper

Full name:Dalubhle Mboyi
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings01
Overs02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs05
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco02.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings35
Not outs11
Runs9739
Balls Faced16454
Avg48.59.75
SR59.1472.22
Fours143
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest6820
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Dube, Mgcini

Dube, Mgcini

Mokgakane, Andile

Mokgakane, Andile

Haukozi, S

Haukozi, S

Masuku, Ernest

Masuku, Ernest

Tshuma, Charlton

Tshuma, Charlton

Schlemmer, Luke

Schlemmer, Luke