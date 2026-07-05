Daniel Louis Rossouw

Daniel Louis Rossouw

batsman

Full name:Daniel Louis Rossouw
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11136
Innings300
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11136
Innings18116
Not outs011
Runs475162186
Balls Faced1025247164
Avg26.3816.237.2
SR46.3465.58113.41
Fours591315
Fifties412
Sixies311
Highest808966
Hundreds000

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