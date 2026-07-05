Daniel Louis Rossouw
batsman
|Full name:
|Daniel Louis Rossouw
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|6
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|6
|Innings
|18
|11
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|475
|162
|186
|Balls Faced
|1025
|247
|164
|Avg
|26.38
|16.2
|37.2
|SR
|46.34
|65.58
|113.41
|Fours
|59
|13
|15
|Fifties
|4
|1
|2
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|80
|89
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0