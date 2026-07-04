Davis Murwendo

Davis Murwendo

bowler

Full name:Davis Murwendo

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches651
Innings1051
Overs122.333.03.0
Balls---
Maidens2920
Runs35419420
Wickets953
Avg39.3338.86.66
SR81.6639.66
Eco2.885.876.66
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches651
Innings1150
Not outs100
Runs129150
Balls Faced317490
Avg12.930
SR40.6930.610
Fours1500
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest4690
Hundreds000

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