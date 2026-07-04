Davis Murwendo
bowler
|Full name:
|Davis Murwendo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|1
|Innings
|10
|5
|1
|Overs
|122.3
|33.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|2
|0
|Runs
|354
|194
|20
|Wickets
|9
|5
|3
|Avg
|39.33
|38.8
|6.66
|SR
|81.66
|39.6
|6
|Eco
|2.88
|5.87
|6.66
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|1
|Innings
|11
|5
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|129
|15
|0
|Balls Faced
|317
|49
|0
|Avg
|12.9
|3
|0
|SR
|40.69
|30.61
|0
|Fours
|15
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|46
|9
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0