Dilshan Sanjeewa
bowler
|Full name:
|Dilshan Sanjeewa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|8
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|8.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|9
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.37
|9
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|8
|Innings
|5
|8
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|36
|64
|26
|Balls Faced
|85
|70
|33
|Avg
|9
|9.14
|5.2
|SR
|42.35
|91.42
|78.78
|Fours
|6
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|12
|25
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0