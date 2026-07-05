Dilshan Sanjeewa

Dilshan Sanjeewa

bowler

Full name:Dilshan Sanjeewa

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3148
Innings210
Overs8.01.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3590
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.3790
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3148
Innings585
Not outs110
Runs366426
Balls Faced857033
Avg99.145.2
SR42.3591.4278.78
Fours660
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest122510
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Nimantha, Ramesh

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Kaushal, Janeth

Kaushal, Janeth

Tharindu, Charuka

Tharindu, Charuka

Sandaru, Josep Manuwelge Chamod

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Yasas, Raveen

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Fernando, Irosh

Fernando, Irosh