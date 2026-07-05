Divan Posthumus
all rounder
|Full name:
|Divan Posthumus
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|19
|13
|Overs
|264.2
|107.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|7
|Runs
|1000
|521
|Wickets
|32
|19
|Avg
|31.25
|27.42
|SR
|49.56
|33.78
|Eco
|3.78
|4.86
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|17
|12
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|395
|157
|Balls Faced
|746
|216
|Avg
|24.68
|13.08
|SR
|52.94
|72.68
|Fours
|56
|10
|Fifties
|3
|1
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|55
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0