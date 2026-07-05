Divan Posthumus

Divan Posthumus

all rounder

Full name:Divan Posthumus
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1014
Innings1913
Overs264.2107.0
Balls--
Maidens487
Runs1000521
Wickets3219
Avg31.2527.42
SR49.5633.78
Eco3.784.86
BB84
4w11
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1014
Innings1712
Not outs10
Runs395157
Balls Faced746216
Avg24.6813.08
SR52.9472.68
Fours5610
Fifties31
Sixies21
Highest5560
Hundreds00

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