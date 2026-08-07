Donovan Juan Grobbelaar
bowler
|Full name:
|Donovan Juan Grobbelaar
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|45
|61
|Innings
|61
|44
|58
|Overs
|658.5
|291.2
|174.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|118
|10
|0
|Runs
|2123
|1539
|1433
|Wickets
|63
|42
|53
|Avg
|33.69
|36.64
|27.03
|SR
|62.74
|41.61
|19.71
|Eco
|3.22
|5.28
|8.22
|BB
|5
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|45
|61
|Innings
|53
|41
|39
|Not outs
|7
|5
|18
|Runs
|1191
|895
|449
|Balls Faced
|2602
|1039
|350
|Avg
|25.89
|24.86
|21.38
|SR
|45.77
|86.14
|128.28
|Fours
|149
|76
|26
|Fifties
|7
|3
|0
|Sixies
|9
|20
|19
|Highest
|101
|56
|38
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0