Donovan Juan Grobbelaar

Donovan Juan Grobbelaar

bowler

Full name:Donovan Juan Grobbelaar
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334561
Innings614458
Overs658.5291.2174.1
Balls---
Maidens118100
Runs212315391433
Wickets634253
Avg33.6936.6427.03
SR62.7441.6119.71
Eco3.225.288.22
BB544
4w011
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334561
Innings534139
Not outs7518
Runs1191895449
Balls Faced26021039350
Avg25.8924.8621.38
SR45.7786.14128.28
Fours1497626
Fifties730
Sixies92019
Highest1015638
Hundreds100

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