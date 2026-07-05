Duleeka Thissakuttige

Duleeka Thissakuttige

batsman

Full name:Duleeka Thissakuttige
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1524
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1524
Innings2623
Not outs23
Runs604575
Balls Faced1257951
Avg25.1628.75
SR48.0560.46
Fours5946
Fifties35
Sixies16
Highest10091
Hundreds10

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