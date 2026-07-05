Duleeka Thissakuttige
batsman
|Full name:
|Duleeka Thissakuttige
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|24
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|24
|Innings
|26
|23
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|604
|575
|Balls Faced
|1257
|951
|Avg
|25.16
|28.75
|SR
|48.05
|60.46
|Fours
|59
|46
|Fifties
|3
|5
|Sixies
|1
|6
|Highest
|100
|91
|Hundreds
|1
|0