Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee
bowler
|Full name:
|Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|1
|Innings
|4
|4
|1
|Overs
|15.5
|17.1
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|62
|119
|25
|Wickets
|2
|3
|1
|Avg
|31
|39.66
|25
|SR
|47.5
|34.33
|24
|Eco
|3.91
|6.93
|6.25
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|1
|Innings
|2
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|9
|47
|1
|Balls Faced
|46
|81
|1
|Avg
|4.5
|23.5
|0
|SR
|19.56
|58.02
|100
|Fours
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|16
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0