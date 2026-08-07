Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee

Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee

bowler

Full name:Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251
Innings441
Overs15.517.14.0
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs6211925
Wickets231
Avg3139.6625
SR47.534.3324
Eco3.916.936.25
BB111
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251
Innings251
Not outs031
Runs9471
Balls Faced46811
Avg4.523.50
SR19.5658.02100
Fours040
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest8161
Hundreds000

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