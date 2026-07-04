Edward Michael Moore
batsman
|Full name:
|Edward Michael Moore
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|51
|31
|Innings
|24
|24
|4
|Overs
|78.4
|116.3
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|2
|0
|Runs
|328
|523
|47
|Wickets
|6
|21
|1
|Avg
|54.66
|24.9
|47
|SR
|78.66
|33.28
|42
|Eco
|4.16
|4.48
|6.71
|BB
|3
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|51
|31
|Innings
|196
|50
|30
|Not outs
|15
|3
|1
|Runs
|7329
|2058
|644
|Balls Faced
|12918
|2616
|579
|Avg
|40.49
|43.78
|22.2
|SR
|56.73
|78.66
|111.22
|Fours
|952
|207
|69
|Fifties
|41
|13
|5
|Sixies
|81
|36
|19
|Highest
|228
|158
|56
|Hundreds
|15
|4
|0