Edward Michael Moore

Edward Michael Moore

batsman

Full name:Edward Michael Moore
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1125131
Innings24244
Overs78.4116.37.0
Balls---
Maidens1020
Runs32852347
Wickets6211
Avg54.6624.947
SR78.6633.2842
Eco4.164.486.71
BB331
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1125131
Innings1965030
Not outs1531
Runs73292058644
Balls Faced129182616579
Avg40.4943.7822.2
SR56.7378.66111.22
Fours95220769
Fifties41135
Sixies813619
Highest22815856
Hundreds1540

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