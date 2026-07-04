Jonathan Andrew Bird
batsman
|Full name:
|Jonathan Andrew Bird
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm chinaman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|26
|14
|Innings
|2
|8
|0
|Overs
|11.0
|33.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|190
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|63.33
|0
|SR
|0
|67
|0
|Eco
|3.18
|5.67
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|26
|14
|Innings
|15
|24
|14
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|537
|820
|281
|Balls Faced
|1163
|1005
|251
|Avg
|38.35
|37.27
|20.07
|SR
|46.17
|81.59
|111.95
|Fours
|66
|77
|23
|Fifties
|0
|5
|1
|Sixies
|4
|16
|13
|Highest
|152
|116
|53
|Hundreds
|2
|2
|0