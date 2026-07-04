Jonathan Andrew Bird

Jonathan Andrew Bird

batsman

Full name:Jonathan Andrew Bird
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm chinaman

Teams

2026 Teams

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92614
Innings280
Overs11.033.30
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs351900
Wickets030
Avg063.330
SR0670
Eco3.185.670
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92614
Innings152414
Not outs120
Runs537820281
Balls Faced11631005251
Avg38.3537.2720.07
SR46.1781.59111.95
Fours667723
Fifties051
Sixies41613
Highest15211653
Hundreds220

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