Emmanuel Sebareme
all rounder
|Full name:
|Emmanuel Sebareme
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|4
|2
|52
|Innings
|38
|7
|2
|49
|Overs
|111.1
|53.0
|12.0
|148.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|11
|0
|3
|Runs
|704
|184
|66
|950
|Wickets
|39
|4
|1
|47
|Avg
|18.05
|46
|66
|20.21
|SR
|17.1
|79.5
|72
|18.91
|Eco
|6.33
|3.47
|5.5
|6.41
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|4
|2
|52
|Innings
|37
|5
|1
|41
|Not outs
|8
|3
|1
|10
|Runs
|330
|6
|1
|330
|Balls Faced
|312
|28
|1
|317
|Avg
|11.37
|3
|0
|10.64
|SR
|105.76
|21.42
|100
|104.1
|Fours
|29
|1
|0
|29
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Highest
|34
|4
|1
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0