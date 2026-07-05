Emmanuel Sebareme

Emmanuel Sebareme

all rounder

Full name:Emmanuel Sebareme
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches414252
Innings387249
Overs111.153.012.0148.1
Balls----
Maidens31103
Runs70418466950
Wickets394147
Avg18.05466620.21
SR17.179.57218.91
Eco6.333.475.56.41
BB3213
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches414252
Innings375141
Not outs83110
Runs33061330
Balls Faced312281317
Avg11.373010.64
SR105.7621.42100104.1
Fours291029
Fifties0000
Sixies8008
Highest344134
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Dusingizimana, Eric

Dusingizimana, Eric

Mugisha, Israel

Mugisha, Israel

Khan, Hamza

Khan, Hamza

Nadir, Muhammad

Nadir, Muhammad

Bimenyimana, Zappy

Bimenyimana, Zappy

Niyomugabo, Eric

Niyomugabo, Eric

Kubwimana, Eric

Kubwimana, Eric

Irakoze, Kevin

Irakoze, Kevin

Ndikubwimana, Didier

Ndikubwimana, Didier

Tuyisenge, Orchide

Tuyisenge, Orchide