Nandre Burger News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Nandre Burger, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how all his previous matches went and which tournaments he will be participating in. Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive Straight drive is one of the most beautiful shots to view and Quinton de Kock added another dimesion to it in the SA20 game against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener smashed Nandre Burger in a powerful lofted shot as the ball missiled past the bowler’s head. Nandre Burger South Africa tour of Pakistan | Twitter impressed as South Africa level series with clinical win in second ODI Nandre Burger ZIM vs SA | Twitter in shock as Nadre Burger’s 140Ks bullet breaks Ryan Burl’s bat Nandre Burger ZIM vs SA | Twitter in splits as Clive Madande's bat goes flying out of his hands Nandre Burger Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh as Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up

International career

Nandre Burger's journey in international cricket has been quick and full of interesting moments. Here is a breakdown of his career so far:

January 2021: Nandre Burger joined South Africa's T20I squad for their series against Pakistan.

December 2023: Burger played in all three formats—T20I, ODI, and Test—within 13 days during South Africa's tour of India. He had solid performances with figures of 3/50 in his debut Test and 4/33 in his first ODI.

March 2024: He got his first national contract from Cricket South Africa for the 2024–25 season.

May 2024: Burger was selected as a reserve player for South Africa’s squad in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

October 2024: A back injury forced Burger to miss the remaining two ODIs against Ireland and the upcoming Test series with Bangladesh.

Burger’s career began with tennis and squash before he made his way into cricket, showing his ability to adapt and succeed in various sports.

Leagues Participation

Nandre Burger has played in several franchise leagues across different countries. Here's a summary of his participation:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

On 19 December 2023, Nandre Burger was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 50 lakh rupees to play in IPL 2024. He made his debut in the 2024 season. So far, Burger has played 6 matches, taking 7 wickets. His best bowling performance was 2/29. His average is 20.71, and his economy rate is 8.53 runs per over.

In the 2024 IPL Auction, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 50 lakh. His last match was in May 2024 against Chennai, where he had figures of 21/1.

However, in the 2025 IPL Auction, Nandre Burger went unsold. His base price was INR 1.25 crore.

Year Team Price (INR) Wickets Average Best Performance 2024 Rajasthan Royals 50 lakh 7 20.71 2/29 2025 - - - - -

Mzansi Super League

In September 2019, Burger joined Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the Mzansi Super League. He was selected in the 13th round of the draft.

Major League Cricket (MLC)

In April 2024, Nandre Burger joined the Seattle Orcas. On July 9, 2024, the Orcas won their first match of the season, defeating the LA Knight Riders by 9 wickets. In a game on July 10, 2024, against the LA Knight Riders, David Miller hit 24 runs off Burger in one over, including four boundaries and a six.

SA20

Since 2023, Burger has played for Joburg Super Kings in SA20. In 2023, he took 2 wickets and scored 2 runs in five matches.

In October 2024, it was announced that Beran Hendricks would replace Nandre Burger for the next SA20 season due to his injury.

Domestic career

Nandre Burger began his domestic career in 2016. He debuted in first-class cricket for Gauteng during the 2015–16 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. A few days later, he played his first T20 match for Gauteng in the 2016–17 CSA Provincial T20 Challenge, followed by his List A debut in the 2016–17 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge.

In the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, he led Gauteng in wickets, taking 19 in seven matches. His performance earned him a place in the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad in July 2018. Later that year, he was part of Gauteng's squad for the 2018 Africa T20 Cup and finished as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six matches.

In the 2018 Mzansi Super League, Burger joined Cape Town Blitz as a replacement for Anrich Nortje due to injury. In April 2021, he joined Western Province for the 2021–22 season. However, a lumbar stress fracture kept him out of action for over a year, and he returned to cricket in October 2022.

Records and achievements

Nandre Burger has reached several important milestones in his cricket career.

International Debut: He debuted in all three formats (T20I, ODI, and Test) in December 2023, playing against India within 13 days.

Best Bowler: Named the best bowler in the CSA One-Day Tournament.

IPL Contract: Signed a contract with Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 IPL season.

Reserve Player for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Selected as a reserve player for South Africa's squad.

National Contract: Received his first national contract from Cricket South Africa ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Statistics:

Test Matches: 3 matches, 6 innings, 376 balls, 237 runs, 14 wickets, best bowling figures of 4/33.

ODI Matches: 5 matches, 244 balls, 225 runs, 6 wickets, best bowling figures of 3/30.

T20I Matches: 2 matches, 42 balls, 86 runs, 1 wicket, best bowling figures of 1/39.

Personal life

His father is a middle-class South African living in Cape Town. There is little information about his mother or siblings. Nandre is dating Ashh McDonald.

Finance

Nandre Burger has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Cars and House

Details about his cars and house are not available.

Scandals

In October 2024, Nandre Burger suffered a back injury, which caused him to miss the last two ODIs against Ireland and the Test series against Bangladesh.

In April 2024, a heated argument took place between Nandre and Virat Kohli during a Test series between India and South Africa. After a shot, Burger threatened to hit Kohli when he stood in front of him. The moment went viral and gained attention.

Fans

Nandre has about 15k followers on Instagram.