Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger

bowler

Full name:Nandre Burger
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Joburg Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Texas Super Kings

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373443
Innings623343
Overs1013.5287.5146.3
Balls---
Maidens250251
Runs314014801075
Wickets1105251
Avg28.5428.4621.07
SR55.333.2117.23
Eco3.095.147.33
BB963
4w810
5w310
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373443
Innings461814
Not outs1798
Runs36118739
Balls Faced111033480
Avg12.4420.776.5
SR32.5255.9848.75
Fours4892
Fifties010
Sixies330
Highest48576
Hundreds000

Nandre Burger Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

Nandre Burger News

View all

If you want to learn more about cricketer Nandre Burger, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how all his previous matches went and which tournaments he will be participating in.

Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive

Watch, SA20 | De Kock goes straight as arrow to stun Burger with stupendous drive

Straight drive is one of the most beautiful shots to view and Quinton de Kock added another dimesion to it in the SA20 game against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener smashed Nandre Burger in a powerful lofted shot as the ball missiled past the bowler’s head.

Nandre Burger10:52 PM, 06 November, 2025

South Africa tour of Pakistan | Twitter impressed as South Africa level series with clinical win in second ODI

Nandre Burger06:36 PM, 20 July, 2025

ZIM vs SA | Twitter in shock as Nadre Burger’s 140Ks bullet breaks Ryan Burl’s bat

Nandre Burger05:45 PM, 20 July, 2025

ZIM vs SA | Twitter in splits as Clive Madande's bat goes flying out of his hands

Nandre Burger04:13 PM, 11 October, 2024

Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against Bangladesh as Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up

International career

Nandre Burger's journey in international cricket has been quick and full of interesting moments. Here is a breakdown of his career so far:

  • January 2021: Nandre Burger joined South Africa's T20I squad for their series against Pakistan.
  • December 2023: Burger played in all three formats—T20I, ODI, and Test—within 13 days during South Africa's tour of India. He had solid performances with figures of 3/50 in his debut Test and 4/33 in his first ODI.
  • March 2024: He got his first national contract from Cricket South Africa for the 2024–25 season.
  • May 2024: Burger was selected as a reserve player for South Africa’s squad in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
  • October 2024: A back injury forced Burger to miss the remaining two ODIs against Ireland and the upcoming Test series with Bangladesh.

Burger’s career began with tennis and squash before he made his way into cricket, showing his ability to adapt and succeed in various sports.

Leagues Participation

Nandre Burger has played in several franchise leagues across different countries. Here's a summary of his participation:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

On 19 December 2023, Nandre Burger was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 50 lakh rupees to play in IPL 2024. He made his debut in the 2024 season. So far, Burger has played 6 matches, taking 7 wickets. His best bowling performance was 2/29. His average is 20.71, and his economy rate is 8.53 runs per over.

In the 2024 IPL Auction, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 50 lakh. His last match was in May 2024 against Chennai, where he had figures of 21/1.

However, in the 2025 IPL Auction, Nandre Burger went unsold. His base price was INR 1.25 crore.

Year

Team

Price (INR)

Wickets

Average

Best Performance

2024

Rajasthan Royals

50 lakh

7

20.71

2/29

2025

-

-

-

-

-

Mzansi Super League

In September 2019, Burger joined Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the Mzansi Super League. He was selected in the 13th round of the draft.

Major League Cricket (MLC)

In April 2024, Nandre Burger joined the Seattle Orcas. On July 9, 2024, the Orcas won their first match of the season, defeating the LA Knight Riders by 9 wickets. In a game on July 10, 2024, against the LA Knight Riders, David Miller hit 24 runs off Burger in one over, including four boundaries and a six.

SA20

Since 2023, Burger has played for Joburg Super Kings in SA20. In 2023, he took 2 wickets and scored 2 runs in five matches.

In October 2024, it was announced that Beran Hendricks would replace Nandre Burger for the next SA20 season due to his injury.

Domestic career

Nandre Burger began his domestic career in 2016. He debuted in first-class cricket for Gauteng during the 2015–16 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. A few days later, he played his first T20 match for Gauteng in the 2016–17 CSA Provincial T20 Challenge, followed by his List A debut in the 2016–17 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge.

In the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, he led Gauteng in wickets, taking 19 in seven matches. His performance earned him a place in the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad in July 2018. Later that year, he was part of Gauteng's squad for the 2018 Africa T20 Cup and finished as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six matches.

In the 2018 Mzansi Super League, Burger joined Cape Town Blitz as a replacement for Anrich Nortje due to injury. In April 2021, he joined Western Province for the 2021–22 season. However, a lumbar stress fracture kept him out of action for over a year, and he returned to cricket in October 2022.

Records and achievements

Nandre Burger has reached several important milestones in his cricket career.

  • International Debut: He debuted in all three formats (T20I, ODI, and Test) in December 2023, playing against India within 13 days.
  • Best Bowler: Named the best bowler in the CSA One-Day Tournament.
  • IPL Contract: Signed a contract with Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 IPL season.
  • Reserve Player for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Selected as a reserve player for South Africa's squad.
  • National Contract: Received his first national contract from Cricket South Africa ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Statistics:

  • Test Matches: 3 matches, 6 innings, 376 balls, 237 runs, 14 wickets, best bowling figures of 4/33.
  • ODI Matches: 5 matches, 244 balls, 225 runs, 6 wickets, best bowling figures of 3/30.
  • T20I Matches: 2 matches, 42 balls, 86 runs, 1 wicket, best bowling figures of 1/39.

Personal life

His father is a middle-class South African living in Cape Town. There is little information about his mother or siblings. Nandre is dating Ashh McDonald.

Finance

Nandre Burger has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Cars and House

Details about his cars and house are not available.

Scandals

In October 2024, Nandre Burger suffered a back injury, which caused him to miss the last two ODIs against Ireland and the Test series against Bangladesh.

In April 2024, a heated argument took place between Nandre and Virat Kohli during a Test series between India and South Africa. After a shot, Burger threatened to hit Kohli when he stood in front of him. The moment went viral and gained attention.

Fans

Nandre has about 15k followers on Instagram.

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