Match details Hong Kong, China vs Uganda List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 12.08.2026

List a

HKG
HKG
UGA
UGA

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Uganda Squad

PlayersAchelam Fred, Baguma Joseph, Dhawan Raghav, Hassan Bilal, Kakuru Cyrus Nshekanabo, Kyewuta Cosmas, Mangela Shrideep, Miyagi Juma, Nakrani Dinesh, Nsubuga Frank, Obuya Robinson, Ramjani Alpesh, Shah Riazat Ali, Ssenyondo Henry, Waiswa Kenneth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet