Match details Hong Kong, China vs Uganda List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|Ali Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
|Bench
|no information yet
Uganda Squad
|Players
|Achelam Fred, Baguma Joseph, Dhawan Raghav, Hassan Bilal, Kakuru Cyrus Nshekanabo, Kyewuta Cosmas, Mangela Shrideep, Miyagi Juma, Nakrani Dinesh, Nsubuga Frank, Obuya Robinson, Ramjani Alpesh, Shah Riazat Ali, Ssenyondo Henry, Waiswa Kenneth
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet