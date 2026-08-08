Match details Bahrain vs Hong Kong, China List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 14.08.2026

List a

BAH
BAH
HKG
HKG

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahrain Squad

PlayersAbbasi Abdul Majid, Ahmed Fiaz, Ahmed Sohail, Ali Asif, Anwar Imran Javed, Badar Shahbaz, Butt Muhammad Rizwan, Chaudhry Imran Anwar, Gill Asif, Khan Imran, Kumar Prashant, Kurup Prashanth, Martuza Ubaid, Mehr Junaid Aziz Mohamed Aziz Khan Amir K Khan, Muhammed Basil, Nasir Ahmer Bin, Ramesh Rishabh, Salman Muhammad, Sarthak Sai, Shaikh Asif, Ullah Abid, Wali Yousif
Benchno information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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