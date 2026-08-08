Match details Italy vs Hong Kong, China List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 17.08.2026

List a

ITA
ITA
HKG
HKG

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24-26
Date:Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 17, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Italy Squad

PlayersAli Zain, Berg Gareth, Campopiano Marcus, di Bartolomeo Stefano, Draca Thomas, Hasan Rakibul, Kalugamage Crishan, Madsen Wayne, Maiolo Nicholas, Meade Gian, Mosca Anthony Joseph, Mosca Justin, Singh Jaspreet, Stewart Grant
Benchno information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Zeeshan, Barkat Waqas, Coetzee Martin, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Iqbal Ateeq, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Arshad, Murtaza Yasim, Pascoe Daniel, Rana Nasrulla, Rath Anshy, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet