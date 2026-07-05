Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan

Eoin Morgan News View all All news and facts about Eoin Morgan cricket player are collected in one place specially for you, you can learn all about his training, matches played and what tournaments he plans to participate in. Have the 2019 World Cup Winners Lost Their ODI Spark? A team which won the World Cup a few years back is now struggling to win bilateral series. This is the story of England, as the team has experienced a decline in recent years. Fans also wonder what has happened to the World Cup champions, as their struggle continues. Eoin Morgan ENG-C vs SA-C Preview | Table toppers South Africa Champions to face England Champions in WCL 2025 Eoin Morgan AI Simulation, ENG-C vs SA-C | England Champions register first win in WCL 2025 as they beat South Africa by 5 wickets Eoin Morgan ENG-C vs WI-C Preview | England Champions eye top spot with win against West Indies Champions in WCL 2025 Eoin Morgan Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes launch new London cricket festival

International Career Eoin Morgan is a cricketer of exceptional talent and determination who has left an incredible impact on international cricket. Born in Dublin, Ireland, on September 10, 1986, Morgan initially represented Ireland. Later, he decided to play for England and made a historic impact. He played as a left-handed batter for more than a decade. Although his test career was not delightful as a white ball player and captain, his legacy is impressive in world cricket. His early success in domestic cricket called his international career early and the rest became history. Let's have a look at the Milestones of Morgan’s International Career: August 5, 2006 : Eoin Morgan made his debut for Ireland against Scotland in One Day Internationals on August 5. He played a super innings of 99 runs from 134 balls but was run out at 99. However, because of his brilliant batting Scotland beat Ireland and became the player of the match on his debut.

: Eoin Morgan made his debut for Ireland against Scotland in One Day Internationals on August 5. He played a super innings of 99 runs from 134 balls but was run out at 99. However, because of his brilliant batting Scotland beat Ireland and became the player of the match on his debut. May 24, 2009: Morgan made a stunning decision to play for England. He debuted against the West Indies and became only the fourth player to represent two nations in ODIs.

Morgan made a stunning decision to play for England. He debuted against the West Indies and became only the fourth player to represent two nations in ODIs. May 16, 2010: He was part of the ICC T20I World Cup 2010 Champion team. On May 16, England won their first-ever ICC title by beating Australia. He contributed a not-out innings of 15 runs from 13 balls.

He was part of the ICC T20I World Cup 2010 Champion team. On May 16, England won their first-ever ICC title by beating Australia. He contributed a not-out innings of 15 runs from 13 balls. May 27, 2010: He started his test career by debuting against Bangladesh at Lords. Although his Test career was brief, he brought aggressive intent to the format, scoring a memorable century against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

He started his test career by debuting against Bangladesh at Lords. Although his Test career was brief, he brought aggressive intent to the format, scoring a memorable century against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Eoin replaced Alaster Cook in the middle of the away series against Sri Lanka in 2014 as Cook was suspended due to slow over-rate. From there Morgan started his leading journey. On 19 December 2014, the management decided to make him Captain for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Although the World Cup campaign was disappointing, it laid the foundation for a new approach.

Eoin replaced Alaster Cook in the middle of the away series against Sri Lanka in 2014 as Cook was suspended due to slow over-rate. From there Morgan started his leading journey. On 19 December 2014, the management decided to make him Captain for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Although the World Cup campaign was disappointing, it laid the foundation for a new approach. 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: His captaincy made England team to win their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. He made 148 with just 71 deliveries against Afghanistan. And he made the most sixes in an ODI innings. The match ended with a boundary count rule in the nail-biting final as the super over was also tied. His calm and experienced leadership played a very important role in winning the World Cup.

His captaincy made England team to win their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. He made 148 with just 71 deliveries against Afghanistan. And he made the most sixes in an ODI innings. The match ended with a boundary count rule in the nail-biting final as the super over was also tied. His calm and experienced leadership played a very important role in winning the World Cup. June 28, 2022: He decided to retire from international cricket, leaving behind a legacy as England’s most successful white-ball captain with over 250 ODIs and 115 T20I to his name.

Indian Premier League Eoin Morgan, known for his calm leadership, played in the IPL for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He made his IPL debut in 2010 and Morgan's best performances came with KKR, especially during his captaincy in 2020 and 2021. He led KKR to the IPL finals in 2021. In total, Morgan played 83 IPL matches and scored 1,405 runs at a strike rate of 122.60. His highest score was 68*, showing his ability to anchor the innings. Though not the most consistent scorer, he was known for finishing games and playing important cameos. Morgan’s international experience and sharp cricketing mind made him a valuable asset. However, his IPL career wasn’t as prolific as his international career. After the 2021 season, Morgan wasn’t retained and hasn’t featured in the IPL since. While his batting stats weren’t extraordinary, Morgan's leadership and composure left a mark, especially during KKR's impressive 2021 campaign. Year Information about Participation in the Tournament 2010 IPL In 2010, his reputation finally made its debut in IPL and he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for his maiden IPL season. He scored only 35 runs out of 6 matches. 2011 IPL He was bought by the KKR in 2011 auctions at INR 1.75 crores. Despite taking part in such a big franchise he failed to prove management's decision right and scored only 137 runs in 121 matches with a poor average of 15.22. 2012 IPL He was part of KKR but did not get a chance to play XI. In this season, he closely shared the dressing room of the winning side as KKR won its maiden IPL title. 2013 IPL After not getting a chance in 2012, he got a regular chance to play for KKR in the 2013 IPL. He scored 307 runs from 14 matches with a strike rate of 127.91. Among these, he played a few match-winning knocks which marked his potential in the IPL too. 2014 IPL In 2014, IPL clashed with a home ODI series for England against Sri Lanka and Morgan prioritized the national series over IPL. So he decided not to play in the IPL and removed himself from the tournament. 2015 IPL Despite not playing in the previous season, the franchise had shown faith in him. He was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) at INR 1.5 crores. He made 187 runs from 9 matches with one half-century. 2016 IPL SRH retained him to play for IPL 2016. He scored 123 runs from 7 matches with one half-century. The franchise showed belief but Morgan could not perform well this season. 2017 IPL Due to the poor performance of the previous season, SRH released him. In an auction, Kings XI Punjab made a bid for him to play at INR 2 crores. But he did not play the whole tournament as he returned to England for a training camp. 2018 IPL He was included in the IPL 2018 auction list with a base price of 2 crore. But unfortunately, he remained unsold after the auction. 2019 IPL In 2019, Eoin was added to the auction list of IPL with a base price of 2 crore. However, no franchise had shown interest due to his unavailability for the entire season. 2020 IPL KKR again made a bid for him at 5.25 Crores. He was made Captain for KKR in the mid-season. This season was his best season as he scored 418 runs from 14 matches with a 41.38 average. The strike rate was close to 140 which was very good. Despite that KKR did not qualify for playoffs (finished in 5th). 2021 IPL Morgan led KKR to finish 4th in the group stage. The two consecutive playoff wins gave them entry to their third IPL final. But there they lost to CSK. KKR became Runner’s up under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy. 2022 IPL Although KKR made an entry to the final under his captaincy in the previous season, the individual performance was not so impressive. So, KKR did not retain him. In the auction, he remained unsold and did not play this season.

Domestic Career Eoin Morgan started playing cricket at Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin. His domestic performances in Ireland earned him a spot in Middlesex. He made his List-A debut on August 28, 2003, but unfortunately, he did not get a chance to bat in this match. Fast forward to 2008, he made his maiden century for Middlesex, which helped him to earn the reputation of batting prodigy in the domestic culture. He was also a member of the T20 Cup-winning team. There he had played many magnificent innings to make his reputation. He scored 11559 runs from 328 in List A matches which includes 22 centuries and a batting average of 38.65. Over his career, Morgan accumulated over 10,000 runs in List A cricket and played pivotal roles in the County Championships. In first-class cricket he had made over 5000 runs with a highest score of 201*. Records and Achievement Being one of the finest white ball cricketers that England ever produced, Eoin Morgan remained always at the top of the headlines in his prime. But most of his records were linked with One Day Internationals. As he had played only 16 tests and scored 700 runs, his test records are not great. Awards: The English skipper earned a lot of respect all over the world and many precious awards in his cricketing career. Let us have a quick look at his award collection. ICC Spirit of the Cricket Award was given to Eoin Morgan in 2019.

He was awarded Wisden's Cricketer of the Year in 2020.

He got the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) award which is the British Empire’s highest-ranking order of respect, for his service towards crickets. Records: Morgan made numerous records in white ball cricket which places him among the all-time greatest of white ball cricket. He is one of the few cricketers who represented two countries in their cricketing career. (Ireland and England).

He was holding most sixes in One Day Innings (17 sixes).

His 5th wicket partnership with RS Bopara was the second-highest in ODI. (256*).

He played most T20I as a captain. (76 matches).

He had achieved the milestone of 5000 runs and 50 field dismissals.

In the ODI, he played 248 matches. He made 7701 runs with a batting average of 39.21. His highest score was 148 runs.

He was also part of the ICC T20 World Cup Winning Team(2010) and ICC ODI World Cup (2019 as captain).