Ernest Hercules Kemm

Ernest Hercules Kemm

all rounder

Full name:Ernest Hercules Kemm
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches664922
Innings803618
Overs552.4237.541.2
Balls---
Maidens12570
Runs17401116257
Wickets55368
Avg31.633132.12
SR60.2939.6331
Eco3.144.696.21
BB741
4w230
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches664922
Innings1094821
Not outs742
Runs40701444593
Balls Faced101292145556
Avg39.932.8131.21
SR40.1867.31106.65
Fours46113359
Fifties1953
Sixies1069
Highest16111083
Hundreds1230

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