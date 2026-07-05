Ernest Hercules Kemm
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ernest Hercules Kemm
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|49
|22
|Innings
|80
|36
|18
|Overs
|552.4
|237.5
|41.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|125
|7
|0
|Runs
|1740
|1116
|257
|Wickets
|55
|36
|8
|Avg
|31.63
|31
|32.12
|SR
|60.29
|39.63
|31
|Eco
|3.14
|4.69
|6.21
|BB
|7
|4
|1
|4w
|2
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|49
|22
|Innings
|109
|48
|21
|Not outs
|7
|4
|2
|Runs
|4070
|1444
|593
|Balls Faced
|10129
|2145
|556
|Avg
|39.9
|32.81
|31.21
|SR
|40.18
|67.31
|106.65
|Fours
|461
|133
|59
|Fifties
|19
|5
|3
|Sixies
|10
|6
|9
|Highest
|161
|110
|83
|Hundreds
|12
|3
|0