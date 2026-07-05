Ethan D'souza

Ethan D'souza

batsman

Full name:Ethan D'souza
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

Sharjah Warriors

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches35
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches35
Innings24
Not outs00
Runs937
Balls Faced1963
Avg4.59.25
SR47.3658.73
Fours15
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest618
Hundreds00

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