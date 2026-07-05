Fazle Mahmud Rabbi

Fazle Mahmud Rabbi

all rounder

Full name:Fazle Mahmud Rabbi
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2025 Teams

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches210213551
Innings173543
Overs3.0452.5231.15.0
Balls----
Maidens05160
Runs161459120950
Wickets032280
Avg045.5943.170
SR084.949.530
Eco5.333.225.2210
BB0430
4w0100
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches210213551
Innings217212842
Not outs05164
Runs056174292846
Balls Faced9106485869773
Avg033.6338.3222.26
SR052.7573.13109.44
Fours067232769
Fifties030233
Sixies0859732
Highest019514971
Hundreds010100

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