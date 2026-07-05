Fazle Mahmud Rabbi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Fazle Mahmud Rabbi
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|102
|135
|51
|Innings
|1
|73
|54
|3
|Overs
|3.0
|452.5
|231.1
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|51
|6
|0
|Runs
|16
|1459
|1209
|50
|Wickets
|0
|32
|28
|0
|Avg
|0
|45.59
|43.17
|0
|SR
|0
|84.9
|49.53
|0
|Eco
|5.33
|3.22
|5.22
|10
|BB
|0
|4
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|102
|135
|51
|Innings
|2
|172
|128
|42
|Not outs
|0
|5
|16
|4
|Runs
|0
|5617
|4292
|846
|Balls Faced
|9
|10648
|5869
|773
|Avg
|0
|33.63
|38.32
|22.26
|SR
|0
|52.75
|73.13
|109.44
|Fours
|0
|672
|327
|69
|Fifties
|0
|30
|23
|3
|Sixies
|0
|85
|97
|32
|Highest
|0
|195
|149
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|10
|10
|0