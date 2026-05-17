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International career

Sajid Khan, a Pakistani spin bowler, began his international career in 2021. Known for his control and ability to spin the ball, Khan has contributed significantly to Pakistan's Test team. Below is a timeline of his career:

January 2021: Khan was named to Pakistan's Test squad for the series against South Africa.

March 2021: He was included in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

29 April 2021: Khan made his Test debut against Zimbabwe.

December 2021: In the second Test against Bangladesh, Khan took his first five-wicket haul and his first ten-wicket match haul. His best figures were 8 for 42 in the first innings and 12 for 128 in the match.

2022: Khan played in seven matches, taking 22 wickets. His best performance was 12/128 against Bangladesh.

October 2024: Khan was named to Pakistan's squad for the second and third Tests in the home series against England. Second Test: Khan took his second five-wicket haul with figures of 7 for 111. He was named Player of the Match for his nine-wicket performance. Third Test: Khan took his second ten-wicket haul, with figures of 6 for 128 in the first innings and 4 for 69 in the second innings. He was named Player of the Series.

January 25, 2025: Khan played his most recent Test match against the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Sajid Khan continues to grow his international career with strong performances for Pakistan.

General statistics of Sajid Khan's International career for 2025:

Tests: 12 matches, 23 wickets, 2,823 balls, 1,610 runs, 59 wickets.

First-Class (FC): 78 matches, 135 wickets, 16,367 balls, 8,268 runs, 300 wickets.

List A: 38 matches, 1,852 balls, 1,288 runs, 34 wickets.

T20s: 11 matches, 210 balls, 277 runs, 9 wickets.

His most recent Test match was held on January 25, 2025, where he played against the West Indies.

Leagues Participation

Sajid Khan does not play in any franchise cricket leagues. His focus is entirely on representing Pakistan in international matches.

Domestic career

Sajid Khan started his domestic career with Peshawar. He played his first-class match in the 2016–17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on October 22, 2016. His List A debut came in January 2017 during the 2016–17 Regional One Day Cup. He debuted in Twenty20 cricket for Peshawar in December 2018 during the 2018–19 National T20 Cup.

In January 2021, after the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, Khan was named the Best Bowler of the tournament. He also joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2022, Khan signed with Somerset for the rest of the County Championship season.

He started in Peshawar's second team but soon moved up to the main team. At 23, Khan made his first-class debut.

On December 3, 2024, during a match against Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khan took his 16th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He bowled 43 overs from 76 balls and finished with 56 wickets.

Records and achievements

Sajid Khan has set several impressive records in his cricket career.

December 2021: In the second Test match against Bangladesh, Khan took his first five-wicket and ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket. His best performance was 8 wickets for 42 runs in the first innings and 12 wickets for 128 runs in the match in Mirpur.

October 2024: Khan took seven wickets in the second Test against England at Multan Cricket Ground. This marked the first time in nearly 25 years that a Pakistani player took five or more wickets on home soil. The last record was set by Saqlain Mushtaq in 2000 against England in Rawalpindi.

2020-2021 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Khan was named the best bowler of the tournament after the final match.

Personal life

Sajid Khan's father served in the Pakistan Army and passed away in 2003. At that time, Sajid was still young. His mother then took on the role of the main provider for the family.

Financial Status

As of 2024, Sajid Khan's salary from his Category C central contract with the Pakistan national cricket team is about 0.65 million Pakistani rupees ($2,100) per month. This amount does not include match fees or bonuses. In domestic cricket, his salary could range from 200,000 to 250,000 Pakistani rupees ($650-$810) per month. For international matches, he receives match fees:

Test match fee: 750,000 to 1,000,000 Pakistani rupees ($2,430-$3,240) per match.

ODI match fee: 500,000 to 750,000 Pakistani rupees ($1,620-$2,430) per match.

T20I match fee: 500,000 to 750,000 Pakistani rupees ($2,430-$3,240) per match.

Scandals

In October 2024, during a third Test against England, Sajid Khan was involved in a scandal. He admitted to giving misleading instructions in Urdu to confuse the English bowlers. He said the bowlers Rehan Ahmed and Shoabi Bashir were the only ones who understood Urdu, so he used the language to deceive them into thinking the team was only looking for one hit.

Fans

Sajid Khan has strong support from his fans. In January 2025, fans cheered him on after his performance in the match against the West Indies. In October 2024, he became a topic on social media when he joked about his intimidating appearance. In a viral video, he said that even when he laughs, people are afraid of him. His Instagram account has more than 100,000 followers.