Gerhardus C Viljoen
bowler
|Full name:
|Gerhardus C Viljoen
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|126
|109
|147
|Innings
|2
|214
|106
|142
|Overs
|19.0
|3646.5
|831.0
|509.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|684
|39
|6
|Runs
|94
|12936
|4855
|4151
|Wickets
|1
|465
|158
|162
|Avg
|94
|27.81
|30.72
|25.62
|SR
|114
|47.05
|31.55
|18.87
|Eco
|4.94
|3.54
|5.84
|8.14
|BB
|1
|15
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|12
|8
|1
|5w
|0
|25
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|126
|109
|147
|Innings
|2
|179
|70
|88
|Not outs
|1
|19
|21
|35
|Runs
|26
|2465
|747
|797
|Balls Faced
|31
|4137
|864
|620
|Avg
|26
|15.4
|15.24
|15.03
|SR
|83.87
|59.58
|86.45
|128.54
|Fours
|4
|299
|45
|56
|Fifties
|0
|7
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|55
|25
|36
|Highest
|20
|132
|54
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0