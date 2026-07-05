Gerhardus C Viljoen

Gerhardus C Viljoen

bowler

Full name:Gerhardus C Viljoen

Teams

2023 Teams

Boland

Jaffna Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches1126109147
Innings2214106142
Overs19.03646.5831.0509.4
Balls----
Maidens2684396
Runs941293648554151
Wickets1465158162
Avg9427.8130.7225.62
SR11447.0531.5518.87
Eco4.943.545.848.14
BB11565
4w01281
5w02511
10w0500

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches1126109147
Innings21797088
Not outs1192135
Runs262465747797
Balls Faced314137864620
Avg2615.415.2415.03
SR83.8759.5886.45128.54
Fours42994556
Fifties0730
Sixies0552536
Highest201325441
Hundreds0100

Another Players

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du Toit, Adrian

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Baron, Jevano

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Malik, Shoaib

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Randika, Ashan

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Pathiratne, Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal Last name Pathiratne

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Miller, David

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Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

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