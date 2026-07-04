Mahesh Kumara
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mahesh Kumara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|33
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|33
|20
|Innings
|31
|29
|12
|Not outs
|6
|7
|2
|Runs
|1158
|772
|163
|Balls Faced
|2064
|962
|138
|Avg
|46.32
|35.09
|16.3
|SR
|56.1
|80.24
|118.11
|Fours
|107
|63
|10
|Fifties
|4
|7
|0
|Sixies
|3
|6
|4
|Highest
|151
|66
|37
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0