Mahesh Kumara

Mahesh Kumara

wicket keeper

Full name:Mahesh Kumara
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Nsl

Jaffna Kings

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches233320
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches233320
Innings312912
Not outs672
Runs1158772163
Balls Faced2064962138
Avg46.3235.0916.3
SR56.180.24118.11
Fours1076310
Fifties470
Sixies364
Highest1516637
Hundreds400

Another Players

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Botheju, Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha

Botheju, Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha

Randika, Ashan

Randika, Ashan

Mendis, Ramesh

Mendis, Ramesh

Pathiratne, Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal Last name Pathiratne

Pathiratne, Pathiratne Mudiyanselage Kavindu Rukmal Last name Pathiratne

Miller, David

Miller, David

Hettiarchchi, Heshan

Hettiarchchi, Heshan

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris