Glen Adams
bowler
|Full name:
|Glen Adams
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|10
|Innings
|3
|7
|8
|Overs
|17.5
|51.1
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|120
|246
|138
|Wickets
|2
|8
|3
|Avg
|60
|30.75
|46
|SR
|53.5
|38.37
|30
|Eco
|6.72
|4.8
|9.2
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|10
|Innings
|10
|8
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|285
|186
|132
|Balls Faced
|514
|239
|106
|Avg
|28.5
|26.57
|14.66
|SR
|55.44
|77.82
|124.52
|Fours
|41
|19
|12
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|3
|Highest
|60
|87
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0