Glen Adams

Glen Adams

bowler

Full name:Glen Adams
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5810
Innings378
Overs17.551.115.0
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs120246138
Wickets283
Avg6030.7546
SR53.538.3730
Eco6.724.89.2
BB121
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5810
Innings1089
Not outs010
Runs285186132
Balls Faced514239106
Avg28.526.5714.66
SR55.4477.82124.52
Fours411912
Fifties210
Sixies323
Highest608742
Hundreds000

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