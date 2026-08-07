Graeme Beghin

Graeme Beghin

batsman

Full name:Graeme Beghin
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132310
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches132310
Innings21238
Not outs140
Runs636477113
Balls Faced137556895
Avg31.825.114.12
SR46.2583.97118.94
Fours89539
Fifties420
Sixies744
Highest1406932
Hundreds200

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