Graeme Beghin
batsman
|Full name:
|Graeme Beghin
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|23
|10
|Innings
|21
|23
|8
|Not outs
|1
|4
|0
|Runs
|636
|477
|113
|Balls Faced
|1375
|568
|95
|Avg
|31.8
|25.1
|14.12
|SR
|46.25
|83.97
|118.94
|Fours
|89
|53
|9
|Fifties
|4
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|4
|4
|Highest
|140
|69
|32
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0