Grant Eric Bradburn

Grant Eric Bradburn

bowler

Full name:Grant Eric Bradburn
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches711102123
Innings710158115
Overs144.364.12747.5889.5
Balls----
Maidens28580059
Runs46031866353357
Wickets6621495
Avg76.66533135.33
SR144.564.1677.0456.2
Eco3.184.952.413.77
BB3284
4w0091
5w0040
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches711102123
Innings1010165111
Not outs232218
Runs1056041102077
Balls Faced37413003668
Avg13.128.5728.7422.33
SR28.0746.15056.62
Fours11100
Fifties00265
Sixies0000
Highest303014880
Hundreds0030

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