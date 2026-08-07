Grant Eric Bradburn
bowler
|Full name:
|Grant Eric Bradburn
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|11
|102
|123
|Innings
|7
|10
|158
|115
|Overs
|144.3
|64.1
|2747.5
|889.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|5
|800
|59
|Runs
|460
|318
|6635
|3357
|Wickets
|6
|6
|214
|95
|Avg
|76.66
|53
|31
|35.33
|SR
|144.5
|64.16
|77.04
|56.2
|Eco
|3.18
|4.95
|2.41
|3.77
|BB
|3
|2
|8
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|9
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|11
|102
|123
|Innings
|10
|10
|165
|111
|Not outs
|2
|3
|22
|18
|Runs
|105
|60
|4110
|2077
|Balls Faced
|374
|130
|0
|3668
|Avg
|13.12
|8.57
|28.74
|22.33
|SR
|28.07
|46.15
|0
|56.62
|Fours
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|26
|5
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|30
|148
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|3
|0