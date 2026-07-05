Grant Michael Thomson
all rounder
|Full name:
|Grant Michael Thomson
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|91
|83
|58
|Innings
|149
|61
|43
|Overs
|1270.1
|292.5
|109.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|270
|8
|2
|Runs
|3889
|1636
|839
|Wickets
|150
|62
|23
|Avg
|25.92
|26.38
|36.47
|SR
|50.8
|28.33
|28.6
|Eco
|3.06
|5.58
|7.65
|BB
|10
|5
|2
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|4
|2
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|91
|83
|58
|Innings
|144
|78
|47
|Not outs
|17
|11
|9
|Runs
|5145
|2603
|1109
|Balls Faced
|8994
|3157
|858
|Avg
|40.51
|38.85
|29.18
|SR
|57.2
|82.45
|129.25
|Fours
|673
|203
|73
|Fifties
|29
|17
|4
|Sixies
|46
|61
|38
|Highest
|221
|153
|71
|Hundreds
|12
|3
|0