Grant Michael Thomson

Grant Michael Thomson

all rounder

Full name:Grant Michael Thomson
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches918358
Innings1496143
Overs1270.1292.5109.4
Balls---
Maidens27082
Runs38891636839
Wickets1506223
Avg25.9226.3836.47
SR50.828.3328.6
Eco3.065.587.65
BB1052
4w410
5w420
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches918358
Innings1447847
Not outs17119
Runs514526031109
Balls Faced89943157858
Avg40.5138.8529.18
SR57.282.45129.25
Fours67320373
Fifties29174
Sixies466138
Highest22115371
Hundreds1230

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