Gregory Mahlokwana
bowler
|Full name:
|Gregory Mahlokwana
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|33
|35
|Innings
|12
|33
|32
|Overs
|169.1
|267.4
|101.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|14
|1
|Runs
|491
|1210
|721
|Wickets
|15
|41
|23
|Avg
|32.73
|29.51
|31.34
|SR
|67.66
|39.17
|26.39
|Eco
|2.9
|4.52
|7.12
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|33
|35
|Innings
|8
|19
|12
|Not outs
|0
|10
|5
|Runs
|138
|126
|43
|Balls Faced
|356
|199
|59
|Avg
|17.25
|14
|6.14
|SR
|38.76
|63.31
|72.88
|Fours
|14
|9
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|51
|30
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0