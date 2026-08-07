Gregory Mahlokwana

Gregory Mahlokwana

bowler

Full name:Gregory Mahlokwana
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches83335
Innings123332
Overs169.1267.4101.1
Balls---
Maidens27141
Runs4911210721
Wickets154123
Avg32.7329.5131.34
SR67.6639.1726.39
Eco2.94.527.12
BB342
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches83335
Innings81912
Not outs0105
Runs13812643
Balls Faced35619959
Avg17.25146.14
SR38.7663.3172.88
Fours1493
Fifties100
Sixies031
Highest513018
Hundreds000

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