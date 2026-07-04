Hamid Ali Akbar

Hamid Ali Akbar

batsman

Full name:Hamid Ali Akbar

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches257
Innings030
Overs09.10
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0530
Wickets030
Avg017.660
SR018.330
Eco05.780
BB030
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches257
Innings146
Not outs001
Runs636382
Balls Faced14210881
Avg6315.7516.4
SR44.3658.33101.23
Fours1069
Fifties100
Sixies002
Highest632640
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Dube, Mgcini

Dube, Mgcini

Mokgakane, Andile

Mokgakane, Andile

Haukozi, S

Haukozi, S

Masuku, Ernest

Masuku, Ernest

Tshuma, Charlton

Tshuma, Charlton

Schlemmer, Luke

Schlemmer, Luke