Hamid Ali Akbar
batsman
|Full name:
|Hamid Ali Akbar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|7
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|Overs
|0
|9.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|53
|0
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|17.66
|0
|SR
|0
|18.33
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.78
|0
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|7
|Innings
|1
|4
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|63
|63
|82
|Balls Faced
|142
|108
|81
|Avg
|63
|15.75
|16.4
|SR
|44.36
|58.33
|101.23
|Fours
|10
|6
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|63
|26
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0