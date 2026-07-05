Hansamana de Silva

Hansamana de Silva

all rounder

Full name:Hansamana de Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches44
Innings64
Overs32.310.1
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs16174
Wickets27
Avg80.510.57
SR97.58.71
Eco4.957.27
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches44
Innings62
Not outs00
Runs93
Balls Faced457
Avg1.51.5
SR2042.85
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest83
Hundreds00

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