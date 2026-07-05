Hansamana de Silva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hansamana de Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|6
|4
|Overs
|32.3
|10.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|161
|74
|Wickets
|2
|7
|Avg
|80.5
|10.57
|SR
|97.5
|8.71
|Eco
|4.95
|7.27
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|6
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|3
|Balls Faced
|45
|7
|Avg
|1.5
|1.5
|SR
|20
|42.85
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|8
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0