Hareen Rathnamudali

Hareen Rathnamudali

all rounder

Full name:Hareen Rathnamudali

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121
Innings120
Overs7.313.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs39460
Wickets230
Avg19.515.330
SR22.5260
Eco5.23.530
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121
Innings211
Not outs101
Runs110
Balls Faced3211
Avg110
SR3.121000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest110
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Pathirana, Onila

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Gunasekera, Nivodh Rahul

Gunasekera, Nivodh Rahul

Premaratne, Aravinda

Premaratne, Aravinda

Fernando, Naveen

Fernando, Naveen

Bandara, Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda

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Wannithilake, Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna

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