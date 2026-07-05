Kevin Perera
bowler
|Full name:
|Kevin Perera
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|15
|12
|Innings
|4
|8
|1
|Overs
|9.0
|38.1
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|215
|16
|Wickets
|1
|6
|1
|Avg
|60
|35.83
|16
|SR
|54
|38.16
|12
|Eco
|6.66
|5.63
|8
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|15
|12
|Innings
|9
|15
|11
|Not outs
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|247
|178
|111
|Balls Faced
|408
|269
|129
|Avg
|41.16
|12.71
|10.09
|SR
|60.53
|66.17
|86.04
|Fours
|16
|17
|9
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|68
|48
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0