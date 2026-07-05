Kevin Perera

Kevin Perera

bowler

Full name:Kevin Perera
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81512
Innings481
Overs9.038.12.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs6021516
Wickets161
Avg6035.8316
SR5438.1612
Eco6.665.638
BB121
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81512
Innings91511
Not outs310
Runs247178111
Balls Faced408269129
Avg41.1612.7110.09
SR60.5366.1786.04
Fours16179
Fifties200
Sixies300
Highest684835
Hundreds000

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