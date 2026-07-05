Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna Wannithilake

Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna Wannithilake

batsman

Full name:Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna Wannithilake
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches269
Innings267
Overs12.023.419.5
Balls---
Maidens020
Runs65185165
Wickets0210
Avg092.516.5
SR07111.9
Eco5.417.818.31
BB023
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches269
Innings458
Not outs012
Runs486034
Balls Faced16213466
Avg12155.66
SR29.6244.7751.51
Fours652
Fifties000
Sixies111
Highest312911
Hundreds000

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