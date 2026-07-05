Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna Wannithilake
batsman
|Full name:
|Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna Wannithilake
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|9
|Innings
|2
|6
|7
|Overs
|12.0
|23.4
|19.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|65
|185
|165
|Wickets
|0
|2
|10
|Avg
|0
|92.5
|16.5
|SR
|0
|71
|11.9
|Eco
|5.41
|7.81
|8.31
|BB
|0
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|9
|Innings
|4
|5
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|48
|60
|34
|Balls Faced
|162
|134
|66
|Avg
|12
|15
|5.66
|SR
|29.62
|44.77
|51.51
|Fours
|6
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|31
|29
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0