Palamandadige Nayana Priyanjana Fernand

Palamandadige Nayana Priyanjana Fernand

batsman

Full name:Palamandadige Nayana Priyanjana Fernand
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches311711
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches311711
Innings471711
Not outs414
Runs1148356149
Balls Faced2101511126
Avg26.6922.2521.28
SR54.6469.66118.25
Fours1312810
Fifties1030
Sixies26128
Highest836934
Hundreds000

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