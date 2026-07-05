Palamandadige Nayana Priyanjana Fernand
batsman
|Full name:
|Palamandadige Nayana Priyanjana Fernand
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|17
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|17
|11
|Innings
|47
|17
|11
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|1148
|356
|149
|Balls Faced
|2101
|511
|126
|Avg
|26.69
|22.25
|21.28
|SR
|54.64
|69.66
|118.25
|Fours
|131
|28
|10
|Fifties
|10
|3
|0
|Sixies
|26
|12
|8
|Highest
|83
|69
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0